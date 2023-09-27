© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Charley Crockett dazzles at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

Raina Douris
Will Loftus
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST
Last year, Charley Crockett sold out the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the home of the Grand Ole Opry. He and his band, The Blue Drifters, played in front of a gold velvet curtain with vintage-style running lights along the front of the stage.

It was a perfect match for his retro country sound and a big jump from Charley's days busking on street corners in Nashville. That Ryman show was captured on Live from the Ryman, Crockett's new album out this Friday. You'll be able to see that performance when it's released as a concert film alongside the record, but today, World Cafe brings you preview of it in a live mini-concert taken from that performance. Enjoy.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Will Loftus