Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren injured in horse fall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on his first day on crutches after he sustained a hairline fracture of his femur below his right knee and several ligament tears in a horse fall.
Navajo Office of the President
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren is on crutches after he was injured when the horse he was riding fell on him during the Shiprock Fair Parade earlier this month.

Nygren sustained a hairline fracture in his left femur below the knee and a damaged ACL ligament.

A spokesperson for the president said the horse slipped on slick pavement and fell while Nygren’s left foot remained in the stirrup. His left leg was twisted severely as he was thrust from the saddle.

Nygren will have to use crutches or a cane for the next 10 days to keep weight off his leg.

He’s expected to make a full recovery. Despite the injury, Nygren appeared at the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City the weekend.

