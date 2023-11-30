The first of two consecutive storms will deliver rain and snow showers (above 6000’) Wednesday night into Thursday morning, forecast snowfall amounts range from 2-4” from Flagstaff towards the Grand Canyon, and up to an inch across Navajo and Apache counties, (higher amounts for the SF Peaks, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains). There will be a brief lull between storm Thursday afternoon ahead of the second, and similar system Thursday night into the day Friday, stay tuned.