Snow and rain showers pick up again late Thursday and continue into Friday evening. Snow levels will hover near 5500’ with light accumulations of 1-2” for most, slightly higher amounts directly along the Mogollon Rim. The White Mountains could pick up 6-8" and the Chuska Mountains up to a foot. Slick roads are expected across the high country, at times through Friday. The storm clears Saturday morning leaving a cold afternoon. Gradually warmer weather then builds Sunday into next week.