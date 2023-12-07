KNAU Holiday Programming 2023

KNAU Special Holiday Programming is Upon Us!

Christmas comes but once a year and KNAU celebrates with nearly two dozen holiday specials starting Monday, December 11. This time of year KNAU goes cuckoo for Christmas music and holiday specials. As we write this, the usually-cheerful studio production elves are hard at work, organizing more than two weeks of holiday radio festivities. Holiday Specials on KNAU are funded in part by Flagstaff Shelter Services, providing emergency shelter to anyone experiencing homelessness. FlagShelter.org

KNAU CHRISTMAS SPECIALS 2023

12/11

7p Tinsel Tales Two

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Here’s another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

8p All Is Bright

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel

12/12

7p Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three unexpected stories that show us holiday associations—family, friends, food, gifts, and goodwill—in different ways. Selections from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Sherrie Flick, and John Cheever will be read by Jayne Atkinson, James Naughton, Adina Verson and Teagle F. Bougere.

8p Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McGlaughlin

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world, and their music is wonderful to hear, regardless of which tradition you observe. From the 12th century to modern day, Bill’s spirited selections are like a global time machine. Turn up your speakers, pour a cup of tea, cozy up to a warm fire, and enjoy the music.

12/13

7p The One Recipe: Holiday Special

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s “The One”… that one special recipe that gets you ready for holiday kitchen magic. We’ll hear from culinary superstars about their own “The One,” the recipe signaling that the holiday has begun! Recipes to jumpstart your own festivities!

8p Welcome Christmas with VocalEssence

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

12/14

7p The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and others. Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

8p The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips hosts this hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. We’ll hear an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, from films ranging “Sun Valley Serenade” to the folk-inspired music from The Grand Budapest Hotel and Orson Welles’ drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy.

12/15

7p Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander

An hour of Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander live in the studio. Alexander is one of Chicago’s premier singers as well as host of a nationally-syndicated daily radio show. She’ll entertain and enchant with songs and memories of holidays past. Don’t miss Chicago’s first lady of jazz serving up the winter holiday season in swinging style.

8p NPR Jazz Piano Christmas

The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, the remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

12/18

7p Tinsel Tales Three

Listeners tune to NPR for extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. The late Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for Cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree; Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

8p Christmas with Madrigalia

This Rochester, NY chamber choir returns to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia. Traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century celebrating Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year. This one-hour program, recorded live in concert, features more than 500 years of beautiful music for the winter holidays.

12/19

7p Anticipation and Celebrations: Advent with the Montserrat Boy’s Choir

Perched atop the mountains near Barcelona, the choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat is one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious boy choirs. In their 800-year history, the choir has brought a message of peace, using music to transcend borders and speak directly to your heart.

8p Carols at Home with the Imani Winds

From one of today’s premiere chamber ensembles, Carols at Home offers a modern take on classic Christmas carols. Hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, the group’s members share intimate stories of Christmas, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

12/20

7p The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded at St. John the Divine in New York City. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, better known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration also features old friends such as gospel singer Theresa Thomason and, from Harlem, the “Forces of Nature” dance and drumming troupe. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts.

8p In Winter’s Glow

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

12/21

7p Your Classical Christmas Favorites

Join us as we count down the top Classical Christmas Classics as voted by you in a two-hour special.

12/22

7p St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

12/25

7p The Minnesota Orchestra New Year’s Celebration

Ring in the New Year (a little early) with the Minnesota Orchestra! The program opens with Bernstein’s animated Overture to Candide. Pianist Awadagin Pratt performs a work written especially for him: Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano and Orchestra. A New Year’s celebration wouldn’t be complete without adventure and passion, and the Orchestra brings that in multitudes with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s beloved Scheherazade.

1/1/24

9a New Year’s Day from Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever-popular New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein led by Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. This year there is an appearance by the Vienna Boys Choir and, for the first time, the Vienna Girls Choir. It’s a great way to start the New Year. Hosted by WBUR’s Lisa Mullins.

