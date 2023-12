Mostly sunny and mild today, the solstice is tonight at 8:27 local time. Friday the much-discussed Pacific storm is set to deliver healthy rain region wide, snow levels remain above 8000’ through the day. Friday night into Saturday snow levels fall to near 6000’ as showers continue across the region, expect periods of difficult travel across the high country. The storm clears Saturday night with clear conditions returning into Christmas day. Snow forecast amounts look to be generally 1-4” with up to a foot for the high mountains.Rainfall forecast for lower elevations near an inch south of the Mogollon Rim, near ½” north of Rim.