High pressure responsible for our mild week of weather shifts easts through another mild Saturday afternoon. Saturday night a weak disturbance delivers spotty, light rain and snow showers to the region, ending early Sunday morning (less than 1” of snow down to 5500’), followed by a seasonably cool final afternoon of the year. Winter shows some signs of life moving into 2024. Monday night a storm dives south of Arizona delivering light snowfall to the White Mountains region. There is then potential for a more significant storm Wednesday night into Thursday January 45th. Happy New Year, stay tuned.