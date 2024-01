Another mild afternoon Wednesday before big changes lie ahead. Thursday a Pacific storm enters AZ, spreading from west to east through the day, then rain and snow region wide Thursday night into Friday, quickly winding down Saturday. Accumulating snow of 4-8” is forecast above 6000’, 1-3” to 5000’, rainfall amounts range from 0.50"-1.25" south of the Mogollon Rim and a 0.25" north.