WINTER WEATHER RETURNSFebruary 1st a Pacific storm approaches the region with rain entering western AZ during the morning spreading from west to east through the day, becoming widespread rain and snow Thursday night into Friday, gradually winding down Saturday. General snowfall accumulations range from 4-8” above 6000’, 1-2” to 5500’, rainfall amounts for lower elevation range from half to one inch south of the Mogollon Rim and up to a quarter inch north.The most hazardous period of travel will be Friday morning.Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from the NWS for elevations above 6000’. Click below for location specific snowfall forecasts.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=FGZ&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory