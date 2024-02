A potent winter storm will deliver heavy mountain snow and soaking rain to lower elevations Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday 2/6-7. Initially rain will spread from west to east through a windy Tuesday, snow levels will initially be above 7500’, then heavy snow to near 4500’ Tuesday night into Wednesday. Elevations above 6000’ will receive near a foot of snow, 3-6” down to 4500’. Lower elevations of western AZ and central AZ below the Mogollon Rim looking at 1-3” of rain, Navajo and Apache counties quarter to half inch of rain. Several more trailing disturbances keep the rain and snow going Thursday-Saturday 2/10. By the time we get behind this pattern nearing 2 feet of new snow this week, moisture yay!NWS Winter Storm Warnings for location specific snow forecastshttps://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=FGZ&wwa=winter%20storm%20warning