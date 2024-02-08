Live NPR Special Coverage: SCOTUS Oral Arguments - Trump v. Anderson

https://www.knau.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/supreme-court-to-consider-whether-trump-can-be-removed-from-primary-ballot

NPR plans live, anchored Special Coverage on the Breaking News Channel on Thursday 2/8, for the oral arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court’s review of Trump v Anderson. This is the case to determine whether Colorado’s state supreme court decision to bar Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot will stand. The Colorado court based its decision on a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which bars from holding office any person who has sworn to uphold the Constitution but has also engaged in or aided insurrection. Coverage is expected to begin at 10 AM ET

Please Note: Dates and other details are subject to updates and change for editorial reasons.

