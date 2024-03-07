New Alabama law protects IVF, but still identifies embryo as a child

A pair of Pacific weather disturbances are set to usher in much cooler temperatures along with scattered rain and snow showers Thursday and Friday. Snow levels Thursday hover near 6000’, with brief periods of moderate snowfall which will make for slick roadways at times, little to no snow accumulation is expected. A lull in showers Thursday night, then showery again on Friday with snow levels rising a bit, nearer to 6500’. Mild weather returns for the weekend ahead.