Politics chat: Zelenskyy appeals for aid; Robert F. Kennedy Jr names running mate

Very windy again Saturday ahead of a Pacific storm due Easter. The system moves inland Saturday evening with rain and snow developing across AZ into Easter Sunday. The period of heaviest snowfall for the Flagstaff region, I17&40 corridors looks to be midnight Sunday into midday, shifting into eastern AZ through the afternoon and evening (total snow forecasts range from 4-8” Flagstaff region, 6-10” eastern Rim and Whites, light amounts below 6000’). Sunday travel will be hazardous across the high country with snow down to 4500’ at times. Lighter, yet significant snow and rain continue into Monday.