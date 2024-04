Spring warmth settles in the next couple of afternoons turning windy Thursday. This ahead of a storm due Friday, packing strong gusty winds, rain and snow develop Friday afternoon turning to region wide snow Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snowfall forecasts at this time range from 2-4” Flagstaff region, Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and much of Gila County, less than an inch elsewhere. The storm clears quickly Saturday morning.