Seasonably warm and windy Thursday, ahead of a cold storm due Friday. Friday strong winds continue with rain and snow showers developing midday turning to all snow Friday evening and overnight. Snow forecasts range from 2-4” above 5000’ and up to an inch or two to valley floors. Snow ends early Saturday morning, leaving a chilly day in the storms wake. Mild weather returns Sunday, then another storm Monday. The current solar eclipse forecast has Arizona under mostly cloudy skies Monday, with light rain and snow, stay tuned.