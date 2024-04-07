Politics chat: What it'll take to win 2024

A potent cold front moving into the region Friday afternoon/evening will bring and increase in snow showers with snow levels falling to the lowest lying locations into the overnight, expect hazardous travel as snow begins to stick on roadways (in addition heavy winds go into mid evening across Navajo & Apache counties, High wind warnings expire at 8 pm). Snow forecasts range from 2-4” above 5500’ and a trace to a couple inches below. Snow ends mid-morning Saturday with a chilly afternoon to follow, turning more mild, yet cool Sunday.A weaker storm Monday will bring light showers and mostly cloudy skies that will likely inhibit partial solar eclipse viewing across northern AZ.