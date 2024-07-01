Flagstaff police ask for help in locating a missing woman

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelly Paduchowski left her West Flagstaff residence for a run and a swim on Sunday afternoon and did not return.

Her white Mazda was located at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead. She is 45 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

