Heat wave persists this week

Very hot and dry weather will continue this week. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for elevations below 4,000 feet where the heat is particularly dangerous.

For the interior of the Grand Canyon, daytime temperatures will run near 110 degrees at Havasupai Gardens and 115 at Phantom Ranch. It is recommended that day hikers on the Bright Angel Trail should descend no farther than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., hikers should be out of the canyon or at Havasupai Gardens or Bright Angel campgrounds and physical activity is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water, and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy.

For other regional locations below 4,000 feet, dangerously hot conditions are forecast daily with temperatures of 106 to 112 degrees. Prolonged outdoor exposure can lead to heat related illness without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Precautions and preparedness include drinking plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

A return of the monsoon is expected to bring relief from the heat by the weekend ahead.