DOJ silent as families of Americans killed in West Bank and Gaza demand it investigate

Last month a 26-year-old American woman was shot and killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli security forces. She is the fourth U.S. citizen to be killed by Israelis this year, according to the victims' families. Israeli authorities have not prosecuted anyone in connection with any of the deaths. Now there are growing calls from the families and members of Congress for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas reports.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Last November, just weeks after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made clear that the Justice Department was taking action in response to the more than 40 Americans who were killed or taken hostage in the assault.

MERRICK GARLAND: We always investigate deaths of Americans, and we are actively investigating the deaths of the Americans using all the tools available to us.

LUCAS: For the Americans killed by Hamas, Garland's Justice Department has followed through. The U.S. has designated Hamas a terrorist group, and the attorney general announced charges last month against six Hamas leaders. He also condemned the group's recent killing of a half-dozen hostages, including Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

GARLAND: We are investigating Hersh's murder and each and every one of the brutal murders of Americans as acts of terrorism.

LUCAS: Over the past year, four Americans also have been killed in the West Bank and Gaza but, their families say, by Israelis. And all four families of those slain Americans tell NPR they have heard nothing from the Justice Department, and there's no indication the Feds are investigating the deaths of their loved ones.

JOHN FLICKINGER: It's very frustrating, very disheartening. You would think as a U.S. citizen, the United States would take more of interest in his killing.

LUCAS: That's John Flickinger. His son, Jacob, was a humanitarian aid worker for World Central Kitchen. He was killed in April, along with six colleagues, in an Israeli military strike on their convoy in Gaza. An initial investigation by Israel's military determined the strike was a mistake. Two officers were dismissed and two reprimanded.

FLICKINGER: I want to know what happened to my son and the other aid workers who were killed under, I would say, suspicious circumstances.

LUCAS: That frustration, disappointment and desire for answers holds true for the other families as well. Take Hafeth Abdel Jabbar. His 17-year-old son Tawfic was shot and killed in the West Bank in January. He says his son was out with a friend near their village.

HAFETH ABDEL JABBAR: And that's when a settler and soldier decided to come up the hill and start shooting on my son while he was driving. And a bullet struck him in the head.

LUCAS: Officials from the U.S. Embassy met with the Abdel Jabbar family and told them the Israelis are investigating the shooting. But nine months later, Abdel Jabbar says he's been told the Israeli investigation is still ongoing, and no one has been prosecuted.

ABDEL JABBAR: What hurts you is just because he's a Palestinian American. There's a little to be done from my country, from the United States.

LUCAS: He was speaking by phone from Louisiana, where Tawfic was born and spent most of his life before the family moved to the West Bank last year. In Louisiana, he says, his son attended school and had Jewish friends.

ABDEL JABBAR: They're friends here, and they treated the same here. But as soon as the minute they get on the plane and travel to Palestine, they're treated different because this guy is Jewish and this guy is Palestinian.

LUCAS: A few weeks after Abdel Jabbar's death, another 17-year-old Palestinian American, Florida-born Mohammad Khdour was killed under similar circumstances in the West Bank. NPR's Daniel Estrin recently visited the site of Khdour's killing in the rocky hills outside the village of Bidu. On a windy afternoon, Khdour's father, Ahmed, led the way.

AHMED KHDOUR: Mohammad - he got shot here. And after he got shot, the car keep going to reach over there and then flipped.

LUCAS: The family says Khdour and his cousin were driving home from a picnic when a gunman on the Israeli side of the nearby border fence - a guard, they say - opened fire on their car. The cousin was unharmed. Mohammad was shot in the head and killed.

KHDOUR: We need justice for this kid. He got killed for nothing. He didn't do nothing. He didn't do anything to any human being in this area. Why he got killed? And who killed him? It's sad.

LUCAS: The family describes Mohammad as a sweet kid who loved cars. He wanted to finish high school, then go to college in the U.S. to study law. His death has left a gaping hole.

KHDOUR: We're not happy. We not live good. We not sleep good. We're not eating good because our kid go for nothing.

LUCAS: A few weeks after NPR's visit with the family, Ahmed Khdour said Israeli authorities are planning to visit the scene with him and the witness as soon as next week. It's unclear what investigative purpose the visit would serve more than eight months after the shooting.

The most recent American death was Aysenur Eygi. The 26-year-old Turkish American with a big smile grew up in Seattle. She was shot in the head and killed by an Israeli soldier at a West Bank protest. Israel says it was unintentional. The Biden administration has called it unjustified. For her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, the pain is still raw.

MEHMET SUAT EYGI: (Through interpreter) I only want justice fulfilled. The murderers who pulled the trigger and planned this should not go unpunished.

LUCAS: He has heard nothing from the Justice Department, and he says the silence, the lack of action is disappointing. The U.S., he says, has a responsibility to investigate. He also says that if the same thing had happened in another country, the U.S. already would have taken action.

EYGI: (Through interpreter) What is the reason for this double standard? We do not know. Is it because Aysenur had dual citizenship, or is it that the criminal, the country that is corresponding to this crime, is Israel?

LUCAS: The Biden administration has urged Israel to conduct credible, transparent investigations into the Americans' deaths. Israel's military and Shin Bet security agency did not offer comment after multiple requests from NPR about the status of the investigations. But Israel has previously said it thoroughly investigates allegations of its forces killing civilians. Israeli rights groups, though, say complaints rarely lead anywhere, and soldiers are rarely prosecuted. The families of the slain Americans say they are deeply skeptical that any Israeli investigation will deliver justice, in large part because of the country's track record in these sorts of cases. They are not alone in their skepticism.

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: I have doubts based on past experience and the past patterns.

LUCAS: That's U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland. He points to the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022. Abu Akleh was wearing a blue vest with press written on it when she was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. Israel initially said Palestinian militants could have killed her. Eventually, Israel said one of its soldiers most likely killed her by mistake but that no one would be punished. Van Hollen says there was never an independent investigation into Abu Akleh's death, nor was there any accountability.

VAN HOLLEN: The United States and Israel are close partners. Israel is the largest beneficiary of U.S. taxpayer assistance in the world. And the United States government should expect and press for full transparency in the killings of American citizens.

LUCAS: Van Hollen has met with the families of Americans killed or taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, and he fully supports the Justice Department investigating and prosecuting those cases. But that standard should apply for Americans killed by Israelis as well.

VAN HOLLEN: It's important that U.S. government and the Biden administration, you know, demand accountability and justice equally in the case of all killings of American citizens overseas.

LUCAS: The Justice Department needs to conduct its own investigations, Van Hollen says, because the U.S. isn't getting the cooperation it needs from Israel. The families agree. NPR sent a list of questions for this story to the Justice Department. The department declined to comment.

Ryan Lucas, NPR News, Washington.

