Wet and cold Friday, rain gradually turns over to snow down to 6000’ through the afternoon into the overnight. In addition, expect the first hard freeze of the season down to 5500’ in elevation Saturday morning. Forecast rainfall amounts range from 0.50-1.00”, snow accumulations appear light, generally 1-2” for population areas (up to a foot of snow though for the SF Peaks, and several inches for Chuska Mts and Kaibab Plateau).Saturday will be chilly with lingering light showers, then sunny and cool Sunday.