A cold front pushes across the region Friday overnight into a cold Saturday, leading to light snow showers from Flagstaff north and westward, snow falling to near 5000’, up to an inch across the mountains of western AZ, elsewhere accumulations will be minimal, generally less than 1”. Sunday remains chilly with light showers for eastern AZ, of little impact, nothing of significance. Autumn chill persists into Tuesday, followed by a warmer and mild latter half of the upcoming week.