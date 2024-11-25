Gov. Katie Hobbs certifies results of 2024 general election

Governor Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and other state officials certified the results of the general election Monday.

It’s required by law and paves the way for the state’s results to be sent to Congress for approval in January.

President-elect Donald Trump won the state by nearly 190,000 votes after losing Arizona four years ago by more than 10,000 votes.

Hobbs contrasted this year’s election with 2020 when unfounded conspiracy theories cast doubt on the results.

“I can't help but think back to four years ago when we certified the last presidential election [with] a backdrop of raging conspiracy theories and attempts to stop certification across the country that all culminated in an attempted insurrection that none of us could have predicted,” Hobbs says. “I’m very glad that after another presidential election, administered under largely the same rules that none of that is happening.”

In the absence of similar claims this year, Fontes says he believes the age of election denialism is “dead.”