Sunny and warm to begin the week. A Christmas day storm will impact northern Arizona, bringing a sharp cool down (much more seasonable than as of late), along with light rain and snow showers to 6000’, beginning pre sunrise Wednesday, shifting east through the day, mainly north of the I40. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, minimal travel impacts are expected. The region may see light snow again Thursday night into Friday, no accumulation is currently forecast.