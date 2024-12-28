In Fresno, one of California's toughest new camping bans comes into focus

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Since the U.S. Supreme Court gave local governments the authority to crack down on homeless encampments, cities around the country have passed anti-camping laws. No state has enacted more such laws than California, according to the National Homelessness Law Center. From member station KQED, reporter Vanessa Rancano takes us to Fresno, where officials passed one of the state's strictest crackdowns, banning public camping anywhere, any time.

VANESSA RANCANO, BYLINE: It's late September when Fresno's new law goes into effect. Facing a row of TV cameras and reporters, city councilmember Miguel Arias frames it as a way to take back the streets.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIGUEL ARIAS: Enough is enough. The unhoused have rights. They don't have any more rights than residents who are trying to keep their neighborhood clean and safe.

RANCANO: Between 2017 and last year, rents in Fresno County for a typical two-bedroom apartment increased more than 40%, according to the federal government. During that time, the number of unhoused people in Fresno and the neighboring county more than doubled to almost 4,500 people. The new law doesn't mention homelessness, but it makes public camping, sitting or lying a misdemeanor, punishable with up to a year in jail, a fine of up to a thousand dollars, or both, unless the person arrested opts to go into substance use treatment.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARIAS: My message to those grown adults who have been engaging in open drug use for years and been rejecting our help, it's time for them to get the help or expect to go through withdrawals in a county jail.

RANCANO: Only about a third of unhoused people in the area report being chronic substance users, according to data collected by the federal government. And city officials say they're also trying to provide housing and services to people who don't use drugs, but resources are limited. Police are quick to start using Fresno's new law. The day after it goes into effect, a homeless man named Amado Real is sitting with his friends on the sidewalk in front of a boarded-up building when police officers with the Homeless Assistance Response Team roll up. It's hard to hear because the police wouldn't let me get close. But they tell Real and the others they have to leave because of the new law. They offer to take them to a homeless services provider downtown.

OFFICER CRUZ: They'll hook you up with services over there, man.

RANCANO: Real and his girlfriend refuse. Real later tells me that's because they feel like it's chaotic and dangerous down there, and they feel safer staying where they are. I heard the same thing from many homeless people in Fresno but also heard from others who had positive experiences getting services. And a spokesperson for the city said that they've cleaned up an encampment around the service provider to make it safer.

AMADO REAL: We really don't know where to go, what we're going to do right now.

RANCANO: Is 59 years old. He's a long-time heroin addict who's been on the streets for years now since he lost his job laying carpet early in the pandemic, he says. Spending a few hours with him over two days in Fresno, I see the police tell him to move three different times.

UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER: You guys can't hang out here.

RANCANO: You guys can't hang out here, one of them says as we stand in a gas station parking lot.

REAL: That cop right there we just seen, he told me if he sees me again he's going to give me a citation.

RANCANO: The next interaction with police comes just a few minutes later. Real says since the new law went into effect, he's found a camping spot that's more hidden.

REAL: I never cared about rights as a citizen and all that. I never really thought much about it. But now I think about it because I don't have any rights anymore. I grew up right here. I lived my whole life right here and I can't even walk in my own neighborhood. I can't even sit down. I can't even be alive around here.

RANCANO: This is the aggressive approach leaders in Fresno have said they hope forces people into treatment. And Real is exactly the kind of person they say they're targeting. But he doesn't think the approach makes much sense. He himself has been to rehab three times.

REAL: You can't force somebody into rehab. It's not going to work. And I know that from experience.

RANCANO: He also says that outreach workers have helped him sign up to get on the waiting list for emergency shelter four times. But he says he hasn't followed up, and they haven't followed up with him. He doesn't have a phone, a watch or a permanent address.

REAL: So I can't really dedicate myself to any appointment. Most likely, I'll miss it.

RANCANO: By mid-December, nearly three months since the law went into effect, a police spokesperson said they'd arrested more than 300 people. They also said only 15 people have accepted the treatment offer so far. Jail booking logs show that people arrested are usually released within a few hours. Still, police sergeant Steven Jaquez says it's making a difference. He drives me around the city, pointing out bare sidewalks he says were once covered in tents and tarps and trash.

STEVEN JAQUEZ: We're trying to return neighborhoods back to people who live in the neighborhoods.

RANCANO: From behind the wheel, he points at a group sitting on the sidewalk with bags, carts and beers. As soon as they spot his police truck, they start moving.

JAQUEZ: 'Cause they know, there's a good chance if I don't get up and I don't get moving, those cops are probably going to arrest me.

RANCANO: This is one of the most noticeable impacts of the law, officials and advocates say. Unhoused people have fewer belongings in public, and they're less visible.

KEVIN LITTLE: The unhoused now are just getting better at making themselves scarce.

RANCANO: Kevin Little is a civil rights and criminal defense attorney in Fresno. With the help of volunteers, he says he's been interviewing unhoused people affected by the camping ban and is preparing to file a lawsuit against the city.

LITTLE: This ordinance is exactly what the Supreme Court said these ordinances aren't. It is, in fact, a declaration of war on the unhoused.

RANCANO: Little argues the law is leaving unhoused people worse off without actually solving anything. Homelessness experts say that substance abuse and mental health issues play into the crisis, but they also say it's the precarity caused by poverty and high housing costs that drives widespread homelessness. Little agrees.

LITTLE: We don't want to fix this complex social problem that's a result of our increasing divide between the haves and the have-nots. We just don't want to see it.

RANCANO: Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer - who supported the ban - says it's just one part of a broader strategy to address homelessness.

JERRY DYER: The true long-term solution is housing with services.

RANCANO: The city completed some 780 low-income housing units between 2019 and last year, state data shows. The city has also put resources into temporary shelter and outreach services. But according to federal data, the city needs a lot more emergency beds to meet the demand.

DYER: We're not going to arrest our way out of this. But I do believe it's the necessary accountability that's going to cause people to change behavior over the long run, and it is something that the people of Fresno expect.

RANCANO: The people I talked to in Fresno have mixed feelings about the law. Some business owners said they were glad to see police respond more quickly to complaints. Others said they relied on unhoused people as customers. For Devonta Mayberry - who uses an electric wheelchair - it's transformed his ability to get around his neighborhood. He stopped to thank Sergeant Jaquez with his young niece during a sidewalk cleanup.

DEVONTA MAYBERRY: We can't walk through here. I have to go all the way around.

JAQUEZ: You got to go around.

RANCANO: He says his daughter has to walk this stretch of sidewalk often.

MAYBERRY: They're doing drugs out here.

JAQUEZ: Yes, they are.

MAYBERRY: And then it's babies right here. All we can do is call for help.

JAQUEZ: Yep. You call me. Hit me up on 311 if you have problems, all right?

MAYBERRY: All right.

RANCANO: Jaquez has interactions like this all the time. People are grateful. But even he says this isn't a solution.

JAQUEZ: A hundred percent acknowledge just moving them right now does not solve this problem, but it gives a couple of hours.

RANCANO: And then he says they come back and deal with it again.

For NPR News, I'm Vanessa Rancano in Fresno.

