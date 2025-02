Our strongest winter storm of the season is on the way, and while that is not saying a lot, it is looking pretty good. The system enters AZ from west to east through the day Thursday, with the heaviest period of rain and snow Thursday night - Friday night. Snow levels remain the wild card, which makes for a tricky forecast. The Flagstaff/Williams/GC/Mogollon Rim regions likely starting as snow Thursday evening, turning to rain overnight, then back to snow on a wintry Valentine's Day. Current forecast thinking is 4-8" of snow above 6500', less to 5500', more above 7500' (SF Peaks all snow,12-18"). Healthy rain of a half to one inch for lower elevations. This forecast is likely to change a bit over the next day or so, stay tuned. The storm clears AZ pre sunrise Saturday.