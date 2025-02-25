Following near record warmth we become a bit less warm Wednesday, still well above normal for this time of year. Thursday low pressure skirts eastern AZ, ushering in a cooler and windy day along with light showers along the AZ/NM border. We turn briefly warmer on a quiet Friday to close out February. Saturday cooler and windy again with spotty light rain showers. Unsettled weather sticks around moving forward through the first week of March.