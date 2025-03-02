Politics chat: Trump's possible negotiating tactic, address to Congress

A few storms in our forecast. Saturday will be warm and breezy as the first in the series moves into the region, delivering light rain and snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, snow amounts will be generally less than 1” to 6500’. Sunday turns cooler and windy ahead of a colder and slightly stronger storm due Monday, snowfall appears modest, generally 1-2” down to 5000’. Another storm looks likely late next week, stay tuned.