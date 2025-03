A stormy forecast unfolding with our first storm entering Arizona Tuesday 3/11 evening. Rain and snow showers quickly pick up moving through the overnight. The forecast calls for 1-3” of snow for elevations above 6500’ (a bit higher for the Eastern Rim and Whites) and healthy rainfall of a quarter inch to an inch below, especially wet south of the Mogollon Rim. Showers diminish and shift east Wednesday morning. A cold and substantial winter storm is due Thursday into Saturday, stay tuned.