Seasonably cool and windy Monday (Wind Advisories in effect across the region). Tuesday, we turn much cooler and windy as a storm approaches the region, then stalls over Arizona. Expect a cold week after today, along with daily scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday into Saturday (Wednesday and Friday being the most showery of days). Snow will fall to 4000’ at times, little to no accumulation is expected, with the exception of mountain peaks.