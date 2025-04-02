Salt-less Jamaican soup a 'transformational' experience

An extended period of cold, wintry weather in the works. Rain and snow showers will become widespread midday Wednesday into the Thursday morning, 2-5” of snow is forecast above 6000’, lighter amounts to 4500’. The storm stalls over AZ with snow and rain showers daily into Friday, shifting into far eastern AZ Saturday. Over the several days a quarter to half inch of rain for lower elevations, up to an inch of water for the higher terrain, welcome moisture on the way.