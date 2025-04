A strong cold front will push into far northern AZ Thursday night with rain and snow showers spreading across the region Friday. Snow will fall to 6000’, coming down heaviest around the Flagstaff region midday Friday into late afternoon, shifting into eastern AZ Friday night into Saturday morning. Roads will be slippery at times particularly late afternoon into the overnight. A couple inches of snow is expected, with healthy wetting rain for lower elevations, 0.25 - 0.50". For the weekend snow showers linger across far eastern AZ Saturday morning, elsewhere expect a sunny and cool day, followed by a warmer Easter Sunday.