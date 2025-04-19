40 years ago, New Coke was introduced

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Forty years ago this month, a terrible idea was born.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: There's never been a better taste. There's never been a better Coke. Introducing the greatest taste discovery in a hundred years. Introducing the new taste of Coca-Cola.

SIMON: The American soda giant had been losing market share to rivals and decided to change the decades-old secret formula that made it so popular. On April 23, New Coke was rolled out.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: Hi. We're New Edition, and we're here to introduce the great new taste of Coca-Cola - the taste of today.

SIMON: But the new taste fizzled. Coke drinkers didn't like it. Even Pepsi ads made fun of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) What's the matter, Wilbur?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Wilbur) They changed my Coke.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Something wrong with it?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Wilbur) I know they sure changed it.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Could have asked.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Wilbur) Right could have. I stuck with them through three wars and a couple of dust storms, but this is too much.

SIMON: New Coke was soon dropped, with the old taste returning as Coca-Cola Classic. But after almost 40 years, BJ Leiderman still does our theme music, and it's as fresh as ever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A MISTAKE")

MEN AT WORK: (Singing) Saying it's a mistake. It's a mistake. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

