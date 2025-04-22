American Catholics reflect on Pope Francis

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The death of Pope Francis is a story out of Rome. But when the leader of a church with 1.4 billion members dies, that story is personal for so many in this world.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And we've been hearing from Americans who felt a connection to the pope. Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita, Kansas, remembers meeting him.

CARL KEMME: His warmth. His ingratiating smile. His humility. His simple way of living.

INSKEEP: OK, it's to be expected that a bishop would appreciate the pope, but his fans also included Tom Scozzafava (ph), who is an electrician in Port Henry, New York.

TOM SCOZZAFAVA: If they want to get people active again in the church, especially the younger people, this pope, you know, opened the door in regards to that.

FADEL: One of those younger people is Natalie Borrega (ph) of Austin, Texas, who is 28.

NATALIE BORREGA: He really had a heart for the poorest of the poor, and I think he really inspired and strengthened my dedication to the Catholic faith.

FADEL: Those are some American views of Pope Francis. Now, let's hear some views from the place where his funeral will be held. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

