Iran vows to enrich more uranium as tensions soar

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Iran is warning it will expand its nuclear program with a new uranium enrichment site. This, after a U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran for the first time in 20 years for not upholding its nonproliferation obligations. And all of this comes amid growing concern that Israel will launch a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, something President Trump warned today could be getting closer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It looks like it's something that could very well happen. Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful. I want them to be - we'll help them be successful.

KELLY: NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following developments. Hey, Jackie.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Hey. So let's take this piece by piece. Start with the decision by the nuclear inspectors, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to censure Iran. What more can you tell us?

NORTHAM: Well, the resolution to censure is really long and technical, but if you look at the conclusion by the IAEA's director general, it says that Iran did not declare nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at several locations. And specifically, the U.N. watchdog said trace amounts of nuclear material at those sites, that, you know, they were there, that Iran had not provided a declaration for and which they suspect was part of a covert nuclear weapons program. Now, the IAEA has been pressing Iran for an explanation for this material for a few years now, and it's unclear why they chose this moment to declare them out of compliance.

KELLY: Out of compliance. And then Iran coming out today and warning that it will accelerate its nuclear weapons program in response to this IAEA censure. What else are you hearing from Tehran?

NORTHAM: Well, Iran was angry over the decision. The spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization says it has built and will soon activate a new nuclear enrichment site, which it said was in a secure location, and that it will update and modernize other sites. The agency also said Iran would significantly increase the amount of uranium it was currently enriching. The foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said the move by the IAEA would complicate already fragile nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran.

KELLY: Right, which brings me to the last thing to ask you because the backdrop to all of this - this growing concern that Israel could get involved, could launch a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities - I mean, President Trump has been saying, maybe, you know, Israel hold off. Let's see if we can work out a new nuclear deal with Iran. Is there still hope for that? Is that still on the table?

NORTHAM: You know, the sticking point to these talks is whether Iran should be allowed to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. Iran says it has the right to do that, you know, to run nuclear plants and for medical purposes. Trump says no enrichment at all. So there's a real divide. Trump says he still hopes for some sort of deal, but he seems to be increasingly resigned that that may not happen. Now, Mary Louise, the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to meet again in Oman this weekend, and this will be the sixth round of talks for a nuclear deal. But, you know, these developments might breathe new life into the talks, or it could kill them.

KELLY: I know you will be watching that sixth round of talks this weekend. NPR's Jackie Northam, thank you.

NORTHAM: Thanks so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.