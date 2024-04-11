88.7 Transmitter Site Fire

The 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

11/4/24 - Our 88.7 transmitter site suffered a fire of unknown origin. We will be operating at low power for the foreseeable future, which covers Flagstaff, but not much beyond. The following classical KNAU repeater frequencies are impacted:

Classical Music and News (FM)



88.7 Flagstaff and Sedona

102.5 Cottonwood and the Verde Valley

89.3 Kingman

93.5 Payson

106.1 Prescott

90.7 Show Low and the White Mountains

105.3 Vernon/Concho

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service. Thank you for your patience.