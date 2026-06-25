Adult Spelling Bee

Get ready for some adult spelling fun! We don't just mean tough words, although those are there. We are talking those ones that make ya blush just a bit too.

Whether you want to give it a try to become one of our Mead Hall Marauders for the BIG Literacy Center Spelling bee in April, or just come have a few laughs as others attempt to work out old childhood fears, we are ready for another buzzing good time!

You can also sign up ahead of time here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewlyIsyFRxX4lCJkSAQ5OW3vgeYSqwjVzSpyc5aCOcL01qEw/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=101858980202844594090