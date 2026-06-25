Adult Spelling Bee
Adult Spelling Bee
Get ready for some adult spelling fun! We don't just mean tough words, although those are there. We are talking those ones that make ya blush just a bit too.
Whether you want to give it a try to become one of our Mead Hall Marauders for the BIG Literacy Center Spelling bee in April, or just come have a few laughs as others attempt to work out old childhood fears, we are ready for another buzzing good time!
You can also sign up ahead of time here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewlyIsyFRxX4lCJkSAQ5OW3vgeYSqwjVzSpyc5aCOcL01qEw/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=101858980202844594090
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com