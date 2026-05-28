The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “The Music of Alan Parsons in Surround Sound” on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

You will be blown away by this audio/visual 5.1 Surround Sound Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

At the age of 18, Alan Parsons went to work as an assistant engineer at Abbey Road. He earned his first credit on the Beatles, Abbey Road. He engineered Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), for which he received his first Grammy Awards nomination. Alan went on to create the Alan Parsons Project and released 12 studio albums, winning one Grammy Award and 13 Grammy nominations.

Experience songs from: Tales of Mystery & Imagination, Eye in the Sky, I Robot, On Air and a live concert segment. You Will Be Blown Away!

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

“The Music of Alan Parsons in Surround Sound” takes place Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

