Annual Eagle Celebration: Eaglets (Kids + Family)
Annual Eagle Celebration: Eaglets (Kids + Family)
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center presents Eaglets, an engaging program designed for families with young children (ages 4-12). Experience an up-close encounter with live eagles at the conclusion of the presentation. Special thanks to Tim Macy for sponsoring this event, making it possible for Liberty Wildlife from Phoenix to bring this incredible experience to Flagstaff.
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$10 per individual, $35 for a family of 5. Willow Bend members free.
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org