Annual Eagle Celebration: Fully Fledged (Adult Program)

Fully Fledged: Community Eagle Presentation

Join a local biologist from Arizona Game and Fish for an in-depth look at the incredible bald eagle and witness these majestic birds up close with a live presentation from Liberty Wildlife. This engaging session is open to all ages but is not specifically designed for young children. Families with children ages 4-12 are encouraged to attend the 2026 Eaglets: Family Eagle Presentation instead. Special thanks to Tim Macy for sponsoring this event, making it possible for Liberty Wildlife from Phoenix to bring this incredible experience to Flagstaff.