Annual Eagle Celebration: Fully Fledged (Adult Program)
Annual Eagle Celebration: Fully Fledged (Adult Program)
Fully Fledged: Community Eagle Presentation
Join a local biologist from Arizona Game and Fish for an in-depth look at the incredible bald eagle and witness these majestic birds up close with a live presentation from Liberty Wildlife. This engaging session is open to all ages but is not specifically designed for young children. Families with children ages 4-12 are encouraged to attend the 2026 Eaglets: Family Eagle Presentation instead. Special thanks to Tim Macy for sponsoring this event, making it possible for Liberty Wildlife from Phoenix to bring this incredible experience to Flagstaff.
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$10 per individual, $35 for a family of 5. Willow Bend members free.
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org