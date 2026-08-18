Arbor Day Tree Planting!
Arbor Day Tree Planting!
Celebrate Flagstaff's Arbor Day by joining Flagstaff Open Space and Northern AZ Audubon to plant trees and build tree enclosures at Picture Canyon! Wear sturdy shoes and a sunhat, and bring work gloves, drinking water, and snacks, but we'll have extras!
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Parks Recreation Open Spaces & Events
9288148894
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 213-2154
robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov