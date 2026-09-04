Arizona Rangelands: Short Films Discussion

Rangelands—including grasslands, shrublands, and deserts—provide an important resource for domestic grazers and wildlife around the world! As part of the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, please join us to watch a series of short (3-15 minute) films about rangelands and the people and wildlife who live in these systems around the world! Film showings will be followed by a facilitated audience discussion.

This event is part of our series Arizona Rangelands series! Events in the series include:

Arizona Rangelands: History & Management

Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

Short Film Showing and Discussion

Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Rangeland Birds

Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife

Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Rangeland Wildlife

Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17080170