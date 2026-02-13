'Atonement' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Atonement” showing Oct. 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Displaced from their home by U.S. military action during the early days of the Iraq War, the Khachaturian family finds refuge with relatives, gathering their three generations together under one roof. But when another bombing erupts nearby, they decide to return to their home across the city.

As they navigate the war-torn streets of Baghdad, the family is trapped in a firefight between U.S. Marines and insurgents, and one Marine’s split-second decision devastates the family. Years later, haunted by his time in Iraq and aided by a New Yorker journalist, the Marine seeks to reconcile with the Khachaturian matriarch and her surviving family members.

Anchored by moving, unforgettable performances from Boyd Holbrook, Hiam Abbass, and Kenneth Branagh, “Atonement” is a powerfully human story about the immeasurable costs of war, exploring universal questions about guilt, redemption, and the nature of forgiveness.

“Bracingly real. You can feel the movie burning away the fog of war.” — Variety

“Hiam Abbass gives a master class in less-is-more restraint. This is acting of the highest caliber. Her mesmerizing performance here ranks with her very best.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“A powerful human drama about the often-elusive nature of forgiveness.” — Next Best Picture

“Atonement” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 9-15. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9, 11, 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

