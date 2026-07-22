© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

August FANA Meeting-Art of Wearable Wovens

August FANA Meeting-Art of Wearable Wovens

Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. Sandi Petty will be giving a presentation on making clothing with hand woven cloth. Guests always welcome to meeting.
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
https://www.fiberartistsnaz.org/
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco Street
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001