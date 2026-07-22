August FANA Meeting-Art of Wearable Wovens
August FANA Meeting-Art of Wearable Wovens
Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. Sandi Petty will be giving a presentation on making clothing with hand woven cloth. Guests always welcome to meeting.
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86001