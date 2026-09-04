Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II
Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II
During World War II, over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in American concentration camps, including some residents of Arizona. Two of the ten so-called “Relocation Centers” were built in Arizona on Indian reservations.
In this presentation, historian Andy Russell compares the history of Japanese Americans in Arizona and Nevada with a focus on WWII experiences and government responses to the "Japanese Question."
A book signing will follow featuring Dr. Russell’s new book:
Like Friends, Like Foes: Japanese Americans and Nevada Through World War II
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17219476