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Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II

Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II

During World War II, over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in American concentration camps, including some residents of Arizona. Two of the ten so-called “Relocation Centers” were built in Arizona on Indian reservations.

In this presentation, historian Andy Russell compares the history of Japanese Americans in Arizona and Nevada with a focus on WWII experiences and government responses to the "Japanese Question."

A book signing will follow featuring Dr. Russell’s new book:
Like Friends, Like Foes: Japanese Americans and Nevada Through World War II

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17219476

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/