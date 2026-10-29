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Author Talk with Cara Benson and Melissa Sevigny

Author Talk with Cara Benson and Melissa Sevigny

Join us for a live author talk with Cara Benson and local Flagstaff author, Melissa L. Sevigny!

Cara Benson is the author of the memoir An Armsfull of Birds: A Personal Field Guide to Love, Loss, and Commitment. Other writing has appeared in The New York Times, Boston Review, Sierra Magazine, Orion, Los Angeles Review of Books, and selected for Best American Poetry. She is the recipient of a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship and lives and writes in a former church in the ancestral homelands of the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans.
Melissa L. Sevigny is a science writer, poet, and author of three books, most recently Brave the Wild River, winner of a National Outdoor Book Award and Reading the West Award. Her work has appeared in Orion, High Country News, and The New York Times. She lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17814148

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

emilycain411@gmail.com
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/