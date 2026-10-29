Author Talk with Cara Benson and Melissa Sevigny

Join us for a live author talk with Cara Benson and local Flagstaff author, Melissa L. Sevigny!

Cara Benson is the author of the memoir An Armsfull of Birds: A Personal Field Guide to Love, Loss, and Commitment. Other writing has appeared in The New York Times, Boston Review, Sierra Magazine, Orion, Los Angeles Review of Books, and selected for Best American Poetry. She is the recipient of a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship and lives and writes in a former church in the ancestral homelands of the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans.

Melissa L. Sevigny is a science writer, poet, and author of three books, most recently Brave the Wild River, winner of a National Outdoor Book Award and Reading the West Award. Her work has appeared in Orion, High Country News, and The New York Times. She lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17814148