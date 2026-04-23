Back Space: Art Exhibition

Back Space at the Historic Ice House brings together nine visual artists working across video, sculpture, painting, and photography. The pop-up exhibition is installed in a vacant suite of the Historic Ice House, a set of rooms formerly used as the headquarters for the Coconino County Democratic Party. Participating artists include: Tuk Vaughankraska, Stephanie Concepcion Ramirez, Thomas Pomarico, Canon Parker, Virginia L. Montgomery, Ryan Hawk, Helen Hawley, Caleb Churchill, Raina Belleau. Back Space is made possible with the support of Darien Degher.

