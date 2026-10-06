'Bernstein's Wall' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Bernstein’s Wall” showing Oct. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

Douglas Tirola’s thrilling documentary “Bernstein’s Wall” traces Leonard Bernstein’s lifelong struggle to create social change and bring people together through his work. Like a symphony with multiple movements, the film presents the sweeping grandeur of Bernstein’s life alongside his thoughts about America, politics, race, family, media, sex, and religion.

The son of a Russian Jewish immigrant, Bernstein rose to become Conductor of the New York Philharmonic and a towering figure in classical music, Broadway, television, and culture. Yet behind the icon was a vulnerable and conflicted artist wrestling to balance his ambitions, sexuality, religion, and the family he deeply loved. He used his influence to advocate for progressive political change, often at considerable personal risk.

Guided by Bernstein’s voice, “Bernstein’s Wall” draws on archival footage, photographs, personal letters, family audio, and highlights from his career to create a portrait of one of the 20th century’s most prominent icons.

“Bernstein’s Wall” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Oct. 16-22. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 19 and 21 at 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

