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Billy Currington performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Kenny Whitmire

Billy Currington performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Kenny Whitmire

American country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington performs at Pepsi Amphitheater on May 9 amidst the largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest in the world. The Georgia native, rose from humble beginnings in Nashville to become a major country music artist known for chart-topping hits like “Good Directions” and “People Are Crazy.” His Flagstaff performance will feature some of his classic hits and songs off his latest album King of The World for an energetic night of live country music at Northern Arizona’s top outdoor amphitheater. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
$64.50 – $115.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

R Entertainment North
4806569940
info@rpmtix.com
R Entertainment North

Artist Group Info

info@rpm.tix
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
the Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Complex, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 8600.
Flagstaff , Arizona 8600
https://www.pepsiamp.com/