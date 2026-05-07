Billy Currington performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Kenny Whitmire

American country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington performs at Pepsi Amphitheater on May 9 amidst the largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest in the world. The Georgia native, rose from humble beginnings in Nashville to become a major country music artist known for chart-topping hits like “Good Directions” and “People Are Crazy.” His Flagstaff performance will feature some of his classic hits and songs off his latest album King of The World for an energetic night of live country music at Northern Arizona’s top outdoor amphitheater. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

