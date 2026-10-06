The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present BOSAYA: Live in Concert on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Experience the transformative power of voice with BOSAYA — an independent singer, songwriter, and sound healer based in Washington State.

BOSAYA has been singing since the age of six, trained in choral conducting and pop-jazz vocals, and has been performing for over 20 years. Known for her rare multi-octave voice, she creates deep emotional experiences that open the heart and reconnect people with light.

BOSAYA pays special attention to the frequency of the human voice, believing that conscious sounding is an essential part of life for everyone. Her music has reached #11 on the U.S. iTunes charts, and her song “AYA” has surpassed one million views on YouTube.

“Independent pop artist BOSAYA is reshaping the very act of listening, turning each song into a portal where sound becomes a full-body, full-spirit encounter.” — Broadway World

On stage with her will be her husband — multi-instrumentalist and music producer Vadim Zariuta. The evening will also be opened by a young guest from Italy, Anna Mozzon.

The program will be alive and dynamic — moving from deep, almost meditative moments with voice, crystal singing bowls, and hang drum to more rhythmic and danceable parts. There will also be special moments where the audience is invited to join with their own voice and, through sounding together, connect more deeply with themselves.

The space becomes warm, full, and alive — a place where you can simply listen, move, or gently sound together.

Come feel. Come open. Come shine.

BOSAYA: Live in Concert takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include a meet-and-greet with BOSAYA in the lobby after the show.

Tickets are available online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org, at the box office, or by calling 928-282-1177. The Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

