Bring Your Own Book Club: Mysteries
Bring Your Own Book Club: Mysteries
Enjoy refreshments and conversation with other book lovers!
Join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month to talk about any and all books you are reading at the moment, no matter the length, author, or style!
Some months will have themes, other months will be free choice:
Aug 25th: Mysteries
Sep 22nd: Free choice
Oct 27th: Science Fiction or Fantasy
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16833486
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org