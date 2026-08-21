Bring Your Own Book Club: Mysteries

Enjoy refreshments and conversation with other book lovers!

Join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month to talk about any and all books you are reading at the moment, no matter the length, author, or style!

Some months will have themes, other months will be free choice:

Aug 25th: Mysteries

Sep 22nd: Free choice

Oct 27th: Science Fiction or Fantasy

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16833486